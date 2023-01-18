HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Bengals Rookie Allan George Surprised Kids At Northern Kentucky Primary School

A big thank you goes out to Bengals rookie Allan George.

The rookie showed up to surprise the kids of Northern Kentucky Primary school.

It all happened because Allan put out this tweet that he met a little boy and his dad at Target and he just had to know who the little boy was.

Check out the tweet below

I love to hear happy stories like this.

