Alec Baldwin Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Long-time actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter following the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins on the production set of ‘Rust’ in 2021. Hutchins was working as a cinematographer for the film.

Baldwin has insisted that he didn’t know the gun had a live round in it when he admittedly pulled the trigger. He and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have both been charged with two counts, according to the prosecutor.

Baldwin also maintains that he never actually pulled the trigger.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

The chief medical examiner of New Mexico indicated that a “gunshot wound to the chest” was the official cause of death, though they did also cite that the shooting was “accidental”.

One thing that was undoubtedly be addressed very publicly, if this goes to trial, is who put the live round in the gun and whether or not Baldwin knew that the live round was in it. There’s been a bunch of back and forth finger pointing from all parties involved in those elements.

According to CNN, production of the movie is supposed to pick back up this month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Latest:

Alec Baldwin Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter was originally published on wzakcleveland.com