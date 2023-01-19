LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

JT of the City Girls was recently spotted on Instagram giving us body goals when she showed off her toned abs in a super cute two piece ensemble that we wouldn’t mind getting our hands on!

Taking to Instagram, the rapper posted a series of pics of herself rocking the multi colored ensemble that featured a long sleeved jacket like crop top and matching slacks which showed her flat waist line perfectly. She paired the look with pink sneakers and wore minimal jewelry to let the look speak for itself. She wore her jet-black hair in a sleek middle part style and served face and body as she flicked it up for her six million Instagram followers.

” the beauty captioned the photo set. Check out the trendy look below. “They can’t keep up with my ocean, this another wave” the beauty captioned the photo set. Check out the trendy look below.

We’re not the only ones loving this look on the City Girl as many of JT’s followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “Black Barbie,” wrote one follower while another commented, “Fly girl” while others simply left emojis to express their love for the fit, including friend to the group, Lori Harvey, who wrote an array of heart eye emojis underneath the pic and we couldn’t agree more! We’re absolutely loving JT’s trendy style! Beauties, what do you think about JT’s latest look? Did she nail it? Don’t miss… Summer Walker and JT Serve Body In ‘Ex For A Reason’ Video Yung Miami Gifted JT This Icy Patek For Her Birthday

JT Shows Off Her Toned Abs In A Vibrant Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com