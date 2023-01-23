DFW’s own Erykah Badu is trending after 18-year-old daughter Puma Curry posted a photo of her and her mom showing off their bodies. The photos are going viral and has everyone in a chokehold. It’s giving very ” Get it from my mama” vibes, and we are here for it.
Now, one thing we know is that Erykah Badu is not shy about showing off her beautiful body. If you haven’t seen the Window Seat video you may want to check it out.
Menawhile, Badu’s little Puma ain’t so little anymore and is all grown up showing the world it’s all in the genes! Twitter and Instagram doesn’t know what to think. What do you think of Erykah Badu and her daughter Puma Curry, and their viral booty pictures? Let us know in the comments!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Tyre Nichols’ Death Shows Black Cops Can Also Be ‘Faces Of White Supremacy’
- Memphis Firefighters Involved In Tyre Nichols’ Traffic Stop Removed From Job As Investigation Widens
- ‘High As A Kite’: Video Shows Kansas City Cop Appearing To Be On Drugs While On-Duty
- Cincinnati: It Looks Like More Snow Is Headed Our Way
- LL Cool J: Says It’s The Perfect Time For NCIS End
- Stephen Curry: Says He Would Take A Role In Black Panther 3
- Latto Stepped Out In An Unreleased Blumarine Look That Was Everything
- Yara Shahidi Stunned In Dior During Paris Fashion Week
- M&M Candy Mascots Are Latest Victims Of Cancel Culture. For Real.
- Nia Long Spotted With Terrence J In Dubai
Erykah Badu & Daughter Puma Curry Shows Off Yams On Instagram was originally published on thebeatdfw.com