Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Girls Trip 2 is happening and the full cast is reuniting for the sequel!

Tracy Oliver, who co-wrote the original, shared with Variety that Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish would all be reuniting and that they are looking to set the film in Ghana!

At this time, a production timeline is unknown at this time since Oliver still needs to submit her script, but actor Shoniqua Shandai briefly gave an overview of the plot where the ladies would attend the annual Afrochella Festival.

The first “Girls Trip” directed by Malcolm D. Lee was a huge success that grossed $140 million worldwide on a $16 million budget. The film was produced by Packer and co-written by Oliver and Kenya Barris from a story they created with Erica Rivinoja.

Click here to check out the full interview!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing!

Full Cast Returning For ‘Girls Trip 2’ Sequel In Ghana was originally published on magicbaltimore.com