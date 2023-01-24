Why It’s Okay To Be Picky When Choosing A Therapist [WATCH]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

As we continue to discuss our New Year goals, Yunetta Springs wants to share and explain why it’s okay to be picky when choosing a therapist. Particularly when it comes to ‘cultural competence’.

“No two individuals are the same, right? They’re open to understanding what your experience is like for you. You know they understand your values and they incorporate this into their therapeutic work with you, right? Because it’s it takes a lot to understand. Like the nuances of culture and it’s really culture really does impact our mental health, right?”

She continues “Today I just want to share that and share like. Important to be picky, you know when you’re choosing your therapists to make sure that they are culturally competent, that they’re affirming and understanding of some of the challenges and struggles that you have individually, because one thing about this, I saw a statistic that said that 80% of American psychologists are white. Right, right? So like white culture is the dominant culture, you know in our country. So imagine that being a black person or being, you know from a different background, and seeking therapy 80% of the people that you have to choose from May or may not understand your culture.”

Listen to the full segment with counselor Yunetta Springs for Talk It Out Tuesday from this morning on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

