Breaking: ‘Enkyboys’ Viral TikTok Dad Randy Gonzalez Passes Away At 35

Prayers up: The dad in the viral Enkyboys TikToks has passed away after a battle with colon cancer. He was 35 years old.

Randy shared news about his condition in 2022, telling fans he was diagnosed several months prior. Sending prayers and lots of love to his close circle during this time from the entire Radio ONE Houston family.

Here’s a clip from last year where Gonzalez spoke about his diagnosis.

