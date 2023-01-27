Win Tickets to The NE Legacy Tour

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

100.3 CINCY’S R&B STATION is giving you a chance to win tickets to The Legacy Tour starring “NEW EDITION WITH KEITH SWEAT, GUY & TANK” March 26th THE HERITAGE BANK CENTER.

To enter for your chance to win just text the keyword “LEGACY” to 71007. TEXT CLUB AND ESIGN TERMS MAY APPLY.