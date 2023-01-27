NLE Choppa Talks Viral “LIFE” Quote, Memphis Artists You Need To Know, Why He’s Vegan + More

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

DJ Quicksilva and Dominique Da Diva had a lot of fun with Memphis own, NLE Choppa. The vegan rapper talks about why he decided to make this change. He also shares that he has some plans for businesses to improve the vegan community. During the interview NLE had a recurrence of his “Life is…” viral quote. What was he really talking about? NLE Choppa breaks it down in the full interview:

LISTEN LIVE TO THE QUICKSILVA SHOW MONDAY-FRIDAY 3pm-7PM EST

NLE Choppa also shares how proud he is to be from Memphis, Tennessee and gives us a few more artists from his hometown that we need to keep an eye on in addition to Glorilla and Gloss Up who on fire right now. NLE Choppa also gives his perspective on social media and why he doesn’t run his instagram. He also opens up about his relationship with Mom as his manager. See all of this plus so much more in the full interview below…

RELATED: NLE Choppa Returns To Talk New Music And Putting Reading Programs In Schools

RELATED: Diva’s Daily Dirt: NLE Choppa Announces All Natural BBL Supplements

RELATED: NLE Choppa Breaks Down His ‘Slut Me Out’ Single & Love For Slutty Vegan

NLE Choppa Talks Viral “LIFE” Quote, Memphis Artists You Need To Know, Why He’s Vegan + More was originally published on blackamericaweb.com