TJ Holmes & Amy Robach Leaving ABC [UPDATED]

Well, it’s official: TJ Holmes and Amy Robach are out at ABC.

As reported by CNN, the now ex-anchors of the third hour of Good Morning America are currently in the final stages of negotiations for their exit. This comes just a few months after news of their affair rocked the network and the headlines.

ABC News has issued a statement to Variety, confirming that they are severing ties. “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

Holmes and Robach have been off the air at GMA3 since December 2022, shortly after news of their affair was made public by Daily Mail. At the time, ABC News President Kim Godwin said in an internal email that the two would remain off the air as an internal investigation took place. The investigation came to a head during a mediation session on Thursday (Jan. 26), according to TMZ.

Sources tell the outlet that the session was “extremely contentious,” with network reps accusing both parties of various forms of misconduct. As previously reported, it was revealed that Holmes had prior affairs with a former producer and an intern prior to his romance with Robach. Also, there are new accusations of Robach drinking on the job, including rumors of having alcohol in her dressing room and even coming to work intoxicated following last year’s College Football National Championship.

Ultimately, it all came down to Holmes and Robach’s failure to disclose their relationship in an acceptable manner. They waited too long to disclose their coupling to ABC execs, and their behavior on-set was too uncomfortable for co-workers.

Sources say that the mediation will continue as both sides negotiate the fine points of their departures.

