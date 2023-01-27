DJ Khaled Models Savage X Fenty Fits For Valentine’s Day Campaign

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

DJ Khaled is back in his brand ambassador bag once more and this time, he’s taking on the role of model. For Savage X Fenty’s new Valentine’s Day campaign, the We The Best Music honcho donned some relaxed fits for the hot-selling fashion line.

DJ Khaled, 47, revealed that he was soon to take to the runway as a model for Savage X Fenty in an exclusive first look at the campaign in a Zoom chat with BET Lifestyle. The Miami star was grateful for the opportunity to work with Rihanna’s brand and saluted the Barbadian businesswoman’s vision.

“I want to thank Rihanna and Savage X Fenty for letting me be part of this campaign,” Khaled said. “Rihanna is a visionary, and for her to give me the opportunity to wear the clothes, it was so dope and organic. I love that she lets me be myself. I promote to the world to always be yourself. She inspires me.”

Rihanna announced the Valentine’s Day campaign as only she can on Jan. 12, and the entire collection for both guys and gals and whoever can be purchased now.

To see DJ Khaled and his Savage X Fenty look, check out the post below.

