Urban One Launches Podcast Network For BIPOC Audiences

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Urban One Inc. is launching its new podcast network in the most appropriate of ways — just in time for this year’s Black History Month.

The Urban One Podcast Network is set to feature a number of Black-centric stories that capitalize on the hearty roster of talent already under the expansive Urban One umbrella, including but not limited to podcasts from the likes of Amanda Seales and Rickey Smiley.

“Given Urban One’s history and legacy in creating premium audio content for Black audiences and the growing level of Black podcast listeners, this was a natural step to continue exemplifying our mission of “Representing Black Culture,” said Josh Rahmani, Urban One’s Chief Revenue Officer, Audio Division. “The network provides a natural partnership destination for BIPOC creators and presents advertisers the opportunity to connect with a niche audience that over-indexes for their response to brands that show up in podcasts, particularly podcasts with Black creators and hosts.”

The new podcast network comes at a time when Urban One is rebranding its award-winning content platform.

“For over 42 years, Urban One has understood the need for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, especially in sharing our varied experiences. We are proud to be a leader with the largest African American footprint in the media space,” said Alfred C. Liggins III, CEO at Urban One. “As the needs and concerns constantly evolve, we are dedicated to helping brands understand, connect, and best translate to Black and Brown communities. In our next iteration, iONE Digital will continue to be a catalytic force in media.”

Urban One is the largest Black-owned media company in the U.S.

For more information on the Urban One Podcast network go to https://www.urban1podcasts.com/.

SEE ALSO:

Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes, CEO Alfred Liggins III Are Honored For Their Work Diversifying Cable TV

Urban One Celebrates One Night of Black Culture At Fall Showcase

The post Urban One Launches Podcast Network For BIPOC Audiences appeared first on NewsOne.

Urban One Launches Podcast Network For BIPOC Audiences was originally published on newsone.com