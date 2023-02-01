LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

This is not a drill. Beyoncé announced the Renaissance World Tour 2023 on the first day of Black History Month sending the Beyhive into a swarm.

According to PageSix, the US leg of the Rennaisance Tour will kick off on July 12 in Philadelphia, with subsequent stops in cities including Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New Orleans and East Rutherford, NJ, among others.

The announcement comes on the heels of her recent Dubai performance where the megastar recently performed at the grand opening of the Atlantis Royal, banking a $24 million check to run through a medley of her songs.

The Beyhive has been in a frenzy since Renassaisance dropped, demanding new visuals from the project, but the hive really swarmed yesterday when rumors swirled that Beyonce would be soon announcing the tour on the same day rent is due thanks to a slip up at iheartradio Canada.

Fans have flocked to social media to share their reactions to the highly anticipated news.

Good luck logging onto Beyoncé‘s website as it is currently crashing presumably from the massive amounts of traffic it’s currently receiving, but we already know this is going to be a battle to get tickets. Get ready.

RELATED STORIES:

Beyoncé Holds A Surprise Performance In Dubai

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Dress As ‘The Proud Family’ With Blue Ivy, Sir And Rumi Carter

Beyoncé Announces Renaissance Word Tour was originally published on hellobeautiful.com