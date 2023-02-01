Rickey Thanks God & You For The Prayers & Messages [WATCH]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

“I took a couple of days off, but today I returned to the show. I had to do something…” wrote Rickey on his Instagram Reel posted this morning (February 1, 2023).

After taking two days off, Rickey Smiley returned to host his show this morning and wanted to take a moment during his Rickey’s Unleashed segment to offer up his gratitude to God, and every single person that has called or sent him a message regarding the tragic news of the passing of his son Brandon Smiley, which Rickey shared with the world on Sunday.

He expresses his current state, the difficulties processing, and all the wonderful memories he cherishes, especially the 6-13 year-old days.

After sharing a few of those memories and giving thanks to specific individuals and his fraternity, he wanted to share one last message with everyone that may want to do anything for him, is get out and serve.

“Tomorrow I’m going. to serve the Homeless at the Salvation Army. And if you want to do anything for me. I don’t need no flowers. Go and make a donation to the Salvation Army. Let’s fill up these pantries, just because my son died, I want to make sure that somebody is able to eat. Somebody is able to get a hot meal. I’m gonna put on an apron tomorrow. And I’m going to serve. Through my pain and still serve God because it ain’t about me. This is about God and doing God’s work and doing his ministry. So I thank you and I thank you God for my life and I just appreciate the opportunity to speak from my heart this morning.”

Please follow @RickeySmileyOfficial for any updates regarding Brandon, Rickey and the family and we continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers.

Listen to Rickeys full message below from the Rickey Smiley Morning Show scroll to bottom to read a portion of the transcript.

Rickey’s Message For Those Who Want To Do Something

“And I just want to say thank you and I just want to take the. Time to thank you, God’s father. God our real daddy. You wanted him to be with. I’m sure you could do a much better job than I can. You even created me and created my granddaddy. And so I’m just thankful and grateful this morning and I’m appreciative. So that’s why I’m here. I’m on the radio this morning because other people was at the Funeral Home yesterday. You hear me. Other people was at the Funeral Home yesterday with clothes burying their loved ones, not just me.”

“And I want y’all to pray for all the families. They got to bury a loved one this weekend. God bless you. Thank you and to God be the glory What a wonderful loving God that we serve and I stand proud and I stand on the on the rock of God this morning. I thank him for my life, the good, the bad, the storms and I thank you for the rain. I thank you for the ugly, I thank you for everything. I don’t care how bad it gets, I’ll never curse God…”

“So I thank you and I thank you God for my life and I just appreciate the opportunity to speak from my heart this morning.”

