Omega Psi Phi Revokes Membership Of Three Officers Involved In Tyre Nichols’ Death

Three former Memphis police officers with ties to the Omega Psi Phi fraternity had their membership revoked Tuesday (January 31), weeks after they were indicted on second-degree murder charges in the death of Tyre Nichols.

In a statement issued on their website, Omega Psi Phi once again condemned the actions of the officers involved in Nichols’ death and believed with the “utmost confidence” justice would be served.

“Effective immediately, the Fraternity has revoked the membership of the three former Memphis police officers and all related privileges they may have enjoyed as members of our Fraternity,” Ricky L. Lewis, 42nd Grand Basileus of the organization, wrote.

Read the complete statement below:

A few days ago, on behalf of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated, we joined with all other caring, thoughtful, decent, and fair-minded people in America and around the world in extending our deepest sympathy to the family of Tyre Nichols. We have since learned that three of the former Memphis police officers involved in the horrific incident were members of our organization. That is devastating! Effective immediately, the Fraternity has revoked the membership of the three former Memphis police officers and all related privileges they may have enjoyed as members of our Fraternity.

As we did in our earlier statement, we strongly condemn the conduct of the former Memphis police officers involved in the incident, including the three former members of our organization. The brutality shown in the video not only violated our moral sensibilities but also transgressed our Fraternal and established Code of Conduct. We have the utmost confidence in the judicial process and fervently pray that the Nichols family will obtain justice.

The efforts of our members to foster positive change and to make a profound difference throughout the Memphis community and beyond have been meaningful and tangible. The men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated will continue to do the critically needed work to make a transformational difference in the communities in which they work and live. The thousands of dedicated men of the Fraternity are changemakers in fields like the arts, academia, athletics, entertainment, business, civil rights, education, government, and the sciences in local communities, at the national level, and around the world.

The men of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated are truly defined by the vision and core standards established by our founders Edgar Amos Love, Oscar James Cooper, and Frank Coleman, along with their faculty advisor, Dr. Ernest Everett Just. Since November 17, 1911, we continue to be humbly guided by our Cardinal Principles of Manhood, Scholarship, Perseverance, and Uplift.

Nichols’ Latest

Following Nichols’ funeral on Wednesday (February 1), President Biden and Vice President Harris faced added pressure to work with Congress to pass the George Floyd Policing Act.

“My hope is this dark memory spurs some action that we’ve all been fighting for,” Biden said before the start of an Oval Office meeting with members of the Congressional Black Caucus on Thursday.

“We should not delay. And we will not be denied,” Harris said. “It is nonnegotiable.”

Since the video of the Nichols incident was released to the public on January 27, a sixth officer involved was relieved of duty. At least two other officers have been placed on administrative leave, and disciplinary actions were handed down to local firefighters and EMTs who responded to the scene.

More charges could be filed regarding Nichols’ death, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

“We are looking at all the individuals involved in the events leading up to, during, and after the beating of Tyre Nichols,” a statement from the department said.

