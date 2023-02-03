HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

GloRilla: Is Clapping Back At Online Trolls

GloRilla Talks Clapping Back At Online Trolls In less than a year, GloRilla has become a superstar.

The Memphis native is now Grammy-nominated but it doesn’t stop her from being trolled.

In a new song called, “Internet Trolls” GlorRilla talks about how she deals with online criticism.

“I was engaging at first. It wasn’t really getting to me, because I always had a strong mentality about it, but it did used to get to me a little bit and I did used to react and engage a lot,” admitted GloRilla. “Even though I still engage sometimes now, I still know I just be having fun and just be on the troll back with you sometimes.”

GloRilla admits that she had to adjust to stardom quickly because of how fast she rose in music but says sometimes “the clapback is necessary.”

  • Do you engage with Internet trolls?

