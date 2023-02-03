Tone-Deaf Miami Cops Unveil Black History Month-Themed Police Car

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

While the police-involved killings of Tyre Nichols and Anthony Lowe are still fresh in the minds of Black people across the country—causing an increase in the demand for police reform and a focus on how police killings affect Black America—Miami police thought it was the perfect time to celebrate Black History Month by *checks notes* unveiling a BHM-themed police cruiser.

In other news, Wile E. Coyote was recently spotted out in public in full roadrunner appreciation gear, Elmer Fudd covered his new rifle with “I heart Bugs” stickers to honor Wascally Wabbit Season, Gargamel is sporting a new Smurf-blue wardrobe, and, well—y’all see where I’m going with this.

Apparently, the unveiling of the pandering-po-po-mobile took place in a historically Black neighborhood and was meant to celebrate Black cops who endured racism—or something like that.

From the Miami Herald:

The red, yellow, green, blue and pink vehicle includes Black fists raised in protest and an outline of Africa. It honors the history and the legacy of the Black police precinct and the officers who served there, Officer Kiara Delva, a police spokeswoman, told attendants.

The unveiling was at the Black Police Precinct & Courthouse Museum, built in the historically Black neighborhood of Overtown in 1950 — as a separate police station and municipal court for Black police officers, judges and defendants — before closing in 1963.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez made a point to highlight a decrease in complaints against officers in the last year, as well as over 330,000 interactions between police and the public. “I’m very proud of the way our officers behave,” Suarez said. “We embrace our history. We know where we came from.”

Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales took to the podium to honor the first Black men to join the department in 1944 — Officers Clyde Lee, Moody Hall, Edward Kimball, John Milledge and Ralph White. The specially crafted police cruiser was made, in part, as a tribute to them. “They stood against all odds, not only against those in the community who wished to stop them but members from their own department that wished to stand in their way,” he said.

“Diversity is incredibly important because it makes us better, enriches our ability to connect with our neighborhood and it makes us want to be better every single day,” Morales said.

I’m not even sure where to start.

First of all, it’s wild that Miami officials are celebrating “diversity” in a state run by anti-diversity grand wizard Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is currently waging war on Black History. In fact, I’m halfway surprised DeSantis hasn’t threatened to defund the Black Police Precinct & Courthouse Museum because “all police precincts & cour museums matter and this whole thing sounds like CRT (Cop Race Theory) to me!”

Anyway, history aside, I’m just not sure how Miami officials thought people would respond to this quasi-pro-Black Law & Order SUV, but the overwhelming response on Twitter has been—exactly WTF you would expect.

I mean, what’s next, Kente cloth-covered handcuffs? Black Lives Matter tasers? “Black Lives Matter a little less” pistols? How about jail cells with plaques that read, “I am my brother’s keeper”?

I’m not sure whether to categorize this under “well-intentioned dumb sh*t” or “trolling Black folks under the guise of tone-deafness.”

Either way, this is no way to celebrate Black History Month.

This is very American, though.

