Morphe recently launched the Ultralavender collection, a compilation of purple-hued products that has something for everyone!

For me, the supreme product in the collection has to be the cream blush in “Electric Lavender.” It is pigmented, blendable, and beautiful on deep complexions.

The colors of the plumping gloss are gorgeous, but the minty effect was bearable at first but became irritating after a few minutes.

The brushes are a gorgeous shade of purple, and the case they come in is so chic. The quality of the bristles was different from the Morphe core collection, but it would work for a beginner.

What surprised me most was the highlighter. Usually, when I see light frosty powders, I run for the hills, but this one perfectly complements the cream blush. It also makes for a subtle pop of color on the eyelids.

The 35L palette is stunning to look at. A good balance between matte and shimmers but some of the shades (I’m looking at you, ultraviolet) didn’t have the same pigment payoff that I’m used to from Morphe.

Overall, this collection is beautifully packaged and reasonably priced. I can’t recommend the cream blush enough and encourage you to try it for yourself!

All products have been independently selected by our editors. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

Anika Kai Gives Us A First Look At Morphe’s Ultralavender Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com