Chloe Bailey Goes Viral After Sexy Rendition Of Aaliyah’s ‘One In A Million’

Chloe Bailey‘s latest performance has gone viral. The Pray It Away singer is making headlines after she put her signature sexy twist on Aaliayh’s classic song One In A Million during a tribute to Missy Elliott at the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective event, last night. A clip of Chloe dancing and singing seductively to the Timbaland and Missy Elliott-produced song is circulating social media with fans criticizing Chloe for failing to capture Aaliyah’s girl next-door vibe.

While her sexy moves may be under question, her vocals are always on-point and she looked stunning in a mesh jumpsuit with fringe tassels that danced with every sway. A divine look she posed with legends in. Chloe posted highlights of her night with the caption, One In A Million. In the set of photos, Chloe beams with pride standing next to Missy, Ciara, Lil’ Kim, and Mysa Hylton.

Missy is currently getting all her flowers as she became the first woman hip-hop artist to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2023 class. Missy Elliott and Lil Wayne will be performing at this year’s Grammys Awards on Sunday in a Hip-Hop 50 tribute.

