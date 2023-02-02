HomeFeature Story

Latto's Underwear Sold For WHAT?!

Latto is known for running the rap game right now, but she also might have a shot at running the underground world of selling used underwear — yep, it’s a thing! — after a viral joke almost raked her in hundreds of thousands of dollars.

 

Amanda and Nailz have a little (read: a lot!) of fun with the subject, which challenges the notions of fame, fans and even entrepreneurship. Think about it: could this be the start of “Latto’s Lingerie”?

Join the conversation below on The Amanda Seales Show:

 

 

