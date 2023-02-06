HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Could The Bengals Trade Tee Higgins???

It looks like there has bee rumors that the Bengals could trade Tee Higgins. I know I would hate to see him go.

Via Fox19

Here’s how it started: A guy who covers the NFL tweeted on Friday an out-of-context snippet from a paywalled story by The Athletic’s esteemed Bengals writer, Paul Dehner Jr.

That snippet seemed to suggest Dehner had learned, whether from sources close to the team or from the team directly, that the Bengals intend to trade Higgins if offseason talks on a long-term deal fall through because Higgins is asking for an “outrageous” upfront sum.

Except that’s not what Dehner wrote. The story is subjunctive freewheeling nested inside a hypothetical—not “if talks break down, this is what will happen,” but “if talks were to break down, this is what might happen.”

 

