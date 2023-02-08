Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A man is dead after he and his girlfriend used a dating app to lure another man into a robbery. According to local authorities, a 23-year-old man met Rachel Juarez on a dating app and agreed to come to her apartment. When he arrived, Rachel’s boyfriend emerged and the couple held the victim at gunpoint and demanded his belongings.

Investigators said the victim ran to his vehicle, grabbed his rifle and shot the boyfriend to death.

According to ABC13, the body was identified as 23-year-old Ronjai Cook. Investigators also found a fake gun near him, wrapped in duct tape, which they believed was used in the robbery.

Houston Man Lured To Home Via Dating App Kills Woman’s Boyfriend was originally published on theboxhouston.com