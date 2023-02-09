HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Ja’Marr Chase Opens Up Joe Burrow!

It looks like Joe Burrow is opening up about his contract.

Joe would like to keep his weapons around him according to Ja’marr Chase.

“Joe knows how he wants to set up his contract to keep his weapons around him,” Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase said on the NFL Network’s Wednesday Super Bowl Live show.

 

 

 

