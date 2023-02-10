HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Ice Cube: Slams Billboard's Top 50 Rappers List, Doesn't Respect Their Lens

Ice Cube: Slams Billboard's Top 50 Rappers List, Doesn't Respect Their Lens

Ice Cube Slams Billboard's Top 50 Rappers List, Doesn't Respect Their Lens

 

Billboard says that Ice Cube is the 18th best rapper of all time, but Cube doesn’t give a f**k about what the magazine says!!!

While he says “Billboard isn’t Hip-Hop” and that the publication is just stating their opinion and, “are like a**holes: they all got one and they all stink.” He has his own list where he ranks number one.

On Thursday (February 9), Billboard released the final version of its list. Jay-Z was at the top, and Eminem, Drake, and Nicki Minaj were also in the top 10.

Cube says Billboard was wrong for omitting his Mount Westmore bandmate Too Short altogether, however the rest of the group, Snoop Dogg ranked number 9 and E-40 also ranked within the top 50.

  • What do you think about Billboard’s Top 50 Rappers list?

 

