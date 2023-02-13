Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

The 2023 Super Bowl was iconic for many reasons but did you notice that Black History was made at this game?

Emmy winner and actress Sheryl Lee Ralph made Black History by performing the National Black Anthem ‘Life Every Voice and Sing’ at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, just before the game between The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Two years ago Alicia Keys performed during the Super Bowl pre-broadcast show, but Sheryl Lee Ralph marked the first person to perform this song during the actual game broadcast.

Ralph took the stage in a beautiful red custom look by Harbison Studio backed by a choir in all-white suits. The National Black Anthem ‘Life Every Voice and Sing’ is a hymn that became a staple during the civil rights era and was known for being a rallying cry during the movement written by James Weldon Johnson.

The hymn eventually became the official song of the NAACP in 1919.

To watch her historic Super Bowl performance click here

Sheryl Lee Ralph Makes Black History at the Super Bowl was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com