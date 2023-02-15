HomeNational

K.Michelle Has Fired OVER 100 Assistants?! Shares With Ryan Cameron

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
K.Michelle Has Fired OVER 100 Assistants?!

Source: @Wesotoldme / @Wesotoldme

Singer/TV Personality K. Michelle was a special guest on Ryan Cameron Uncensored this week. K. Michelle was very transparent speaking about her about touring with R.Kelly, representing Memphis, TN as a singer and carrying it on her back, the violence in Memphis being placed on a national spotlight by the murder of Tyre Nichols, and speaking on the recent passings of cultural icons in Gangsta Boo & Young Dolph. But what caught Ryan Cameron & Big Ray off guard was the number of personal assistants she’s had to hire but ultimately fire. And trust, they
weren’t let go over cold coffee.
Watch the interview below:

K.Michelle Has Fired OVER 100 Assistants?! Shares With Ryan Cameron  was originally published on majicatl.com

Close