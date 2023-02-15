Amanda Seales Show ‘The Life and Times Of A Black Colorado Rancher’ | EPISODE 51

In this episode of Amanda Seales’ show Amanda Seales and DJ Nailz talk with the Colorado Black farmers and their struggles with dealing with racial terrorism on their ranch. We also recap Valentine’s Day and talk about the best and worst Valentines Day gifts.

Another trending topic we discuss is whether it’s appropriate to have a “nap and shower” date. Amanda shares her thoughts on the importance of supporting black farmers in Colorado and how to make Valentine’s Day special.

This episode is sure to provide you with an interesting and thought-provoking discussion, get ready to listen laugh and learn with the Amanda Seales Show.

(03:52) BLACKURATE NEWS: 3 Students Killed In Mass Shooting At Michigan State University. Super Bowl Halftime ASL Interpreter Justina Miles Goes Viral. Miles Made History Sunday Night As The First Deaf Woman To Perform During The Super Bowl Halftime Show. (08:05) Ladies Listen Up…In Our Relationship Segment, This Tik Toker Explains Why This Type Of Man Never Chases Women.. (10:59) What Was Your Best Valentine’s Day Ever Or Best Gift Received Or Given? (14:05) 1 855 AMANDA 8…THATS 855 262-6328 …. OUR LINES ARE OPEN 24/7. We Have A Caller Responding To The Story About Netties Restaurant No Longer Allowing Kids Under 10 To Dine In. (16:32) BLACKURATE NEWS: Despite Increased Interest And Funding At HBCUs, Campuses Are Navigating Housing Shortages. President Biden And First Lady To Host ‘Till’ Screening At White House. (24:13) No More Sex Scenes For Joe Goldberg (27:32) BIG UP/LET DOWN: BIG UP – Gabby Union Reviving Bring It On. LET DOWN – Pastor Wastes Sermon Rebuking Beyonce Concert Goers. (31:19) Yesterday In The Letdown, We Talked About Idris Elba Not Claiming To Be A Black Actor. This Is What You Had To Say 1855 AMANDA 8. (33:30) Blackurate News: Norfolk Southern Is Only Giving $25,000 To An Ohio Town Where It Caused A Life-Or-Death Evacuation. If A Man Invites You Over For A Nap And Shower Date, Are You Going? (41:16) Pt 1 Black Ranchers Were Arrested After Claiming They’ve Been The Target Of Racially Charged Harassment By Neighbors In Colorado. They Will Join Us To Share Their Story (44:31) Pt 2 Black Ranchers Courtney And Nicole Mallory Go Into Detail About How They Have Been Tormented Ever Since They Purchased Freedom Acres Ranch. (49:34) Pt 3 Black Ranchers To Help The Mallery Family? For Meat Sales That Will Assist In Them Purchasing A Privacy Fence, More Surveillance Cameras, Replace Stolen Tools And Animals: FREEDOMACRES1@GMAIL.COM. FOR DONATIONS GO TO THEIR GoFundMe. CONTACT THEM ON INSTAGRAM @blackfarmlandownersmatter (54:50) Blackurate News: Ok, Boomer: Espn’s Chris Berman Makes Wildly Tone-Deaf ‘Abe Lincoln’ Quip While Talking About Black Super Bowl Quarterbacks. (60:00) Playboi Carti Allegedly Choked Pregnant Girlfriend, Arrested On Felony Charge

FOLLOW THE SHOW ON ALL SOCIALS:

@sealessaidit

@amandaseales

@djnailz

If you have a comment leave Amanda a message at 1 855-AMANDA-8 that’s 1-855-262-6328

Amanda Seales Show ‘The Life and Times Of A Black Colorado Rancher’ | EPISODE 51 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com