Nikki Haley Announces 2024 Presidential Run By Promoting White Lies To End Racial Division

One of the most annoying things about the GOP is the way its members pretend to denounce racial division by simply disregarding the feelings and lived experiences of Black people in the name of their version of “unity.”

Meet Nikki Haley.

On Tuesday, Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and Trump-appointed U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, released a video announcing her candidacy for president in 2024. Predictably, the video ad was a tone-deaf, delusional white nationalist ode to American jingoism, which pretty much makes it on-brand for today’s MAGA Republicans.

Haley’s video began with claims about her South Carolina town being divided by race.

“I was the proud daughter of Indian immigrants. Not Black, not white—I was different,” Haley says.

First of all, Haley—who, if we’re being honest, presents as the whitest white woman who ever whited in the history of Whitesville, Whiteopia—appeared to think Black and white represented the only mainstream races in existence while everyone else is “different.” But, sure, she’s all about racial unity.

Literal seconds after bemoaning racial division, while the video flashed images of The 1619 Project and protests over racial injustice, Haley lamented that “some look at our past as evidence that America’s founding principles are bad.”

In other words, as usual, a Republican has decided the best way to rid the country of racial animosity is to ditch all the values held by a sizable number of Black Americans.

And how exactly is America’s racist “past” not “evidence” that America’s “founding principles” are racist?

Sure, the Founding Fathers were chock full of slave owners and/or slavery defenders and the established leaders of the nation wouldn’t allow non-white people to be fully-recognized U.S. citizens instead of second-class citizens at best for centuries, all while constructing the laws and constitution for a society of the white people, by the white people and for the white people—but that doesn’t mean America was founded on white supremacy, amirite?

“Some think our ideas are not just wrong, but racist, and evil,” Haley continued. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

In fact, Haley knows so much about the “truth” of racism, that during a 2010 interview with the Sons of Confederate Veterans, a neo-Confederate organization, she defended the Confederate flag as not racist and even advocated for a Confederate Memorial Month—because what better way to end the racial divide than to celebrate American traitors who fought primarily to preserve the institution of slavery?

Anyway, in her presidential run announcement, Haley continued the GOP tradition of pretending only Democratic lawmakers represent the “Washington establishment” while Republican career politicians are somehow something different. She also noted that Republican presidential candidates have the popular vote in seven of the last eight elections, which is true, and also an indication that Democratic leaders have represented the will of the people, not whatever Republicans think the “Washington establishment” is.

These people’s hypocrisy would be laughable if it wasn’t so dangerous.

