Zack Taylor: Asked Why He Likes Cincinnati So Much

Zack Taylor is asked why he loves Cincinnati so much.

He replied saying,

“They’re gonna have to carry me out of here in a casket,”

Check out the video below and see what he had to say.

 

“The people are just very down to earth, hardworking, really good people, treat their neighbors the right way. That’s very much how the Brown and Blackburn family are with me. We just share values, constant communication, constant alignment… I know that’s special thing to have in this league. It’s not always that way, so I don’t take it for granted and just really enjoy it, and my family is really happy here as well.”

