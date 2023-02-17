Five Former Cops Who Beat Tyre Nichols to Death Plead Not Guilty

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

All five former Memphis police officers who’ve been charged with the death of Tyre Nichols have pleaded not guilty. They’re expected to be back in court on May 1.

The family will have a press conference with attorney Ben Crump later today (Friday, February 17).

Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old black man, was seen in a video being beaten by five black Memphis police officers – Justin Smith, Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr, and Demetrius Haley. The charges include second-degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.

Tyre Nichols was pulled over for “wreckless driving” on January 7. Bodycam footage showed the officers using batons and pepper spray to fatally beat him just steps away from his mother’s home.

The former officers, part of a since dismantled SCORPION unit for the Memphis Police Department, were fired on January 26. Several more cops involved in the crime have been fired since then as well.

