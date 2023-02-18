Janelle Monae Steps Out In A Customized Pair Of The Viral Mschf Boots

Janelle Monae gave us style goals earlier today when she was spotted out rocking a customized pair of the now viral Mschf boots that we love!
The singer’s fans and fashion lovers alike were loving this look just as much as we were and shared their stamps of approval on Instagram, complimenting the effortless slay. “yesss,” one fan wrote while another commented with, “Beauty !!!!!!!! ,” and another simply called the entertainer, “Gorgeous!!!!”
Beauties, what do you think about Janelle’s custom look? Did she nail it?
