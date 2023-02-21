Janelle Monae Steps Out In A Black Mugler Bodysuit

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Janelle Monae gave us style goals over the weekend when she stepped out in a black Mugler bodysuit during All Star Weekend and we’re obsessed!

The entertainer and style queen was spotted on the scene during another appearance at NBA All Star Weekend strutting her stuff in the sheer look that was everything. The look included a black body suit with sheer detailing throughout which fit her like a glove. She paired the sexy ensemble with a pair of black boots that set the entire look off right. As for her hair, she wore her locs in a sporty up do with a curled bang that fit the look perfectly. She then accessorized the look with minimal jewelry and a nude lip. The beauty was all smiles as she modeled her ensemble to perfection while stepping out for the annual sports weekend, being sure to stop and pose for the cameras as she showed off the fit from all angles.

The beauty was also spotted flicking it up with a few friends during an event tied to the weekend where we got to see the fit in even better detail. Check it out below.

Janelle Monae Steps Out In A Black Mugler Bodysuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com