Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Al B. Sure stopped by Houston’s Majic 102.1 to discuss an upcoming book, film project and joining the Billion Music Streams Club. During his talk with Kandi Eastman, the “Nite & Day” singer tipped his hat to Hip-Hop stars like Megan Thee Stallion and Snoop, noting that he’s now part of the Billion Music Streams club thanks to music samples from his catalogue that have made their way on to popular rap records.

Check out the video below.

Al B. Sure Says Megan Thee Stallion and Snoop Helped Him Hit A Billion Streams was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com