Charges Against Jarrett Hobbs Dropped, Attorneys Reach Settlement For Brutal Beating

The charges against Jarrett Hobbs, the 41-year-old black man who was brutally attacked by officers in his jail cell, have been dropped, according to his attorneys.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Hobb’s attorneys announced that the Glynn County District Attorney’s Office dropped all criminal charges against Hobbs including the charges for assault, battery and obstruction of justice, which deputies filed after the beating.

Harry Daniels and Bakari Sellers, the civil rights attorneys who represent Jarrett Hobbs, also said they have reached a significant settlement agreement with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office to resolve all civil claims coming out of the incident.

The amount of the settlement has not been released to the public.

“Let’s be clear: no one deserves to be beaten like that,” Daniels said of the September 3 beating. “This settlement doesn’t make up for that, not by a long shot. But, at the end of the day, Mr. Hobbs’ charges were dropped, the officers who beat him have been charged and this settlement gives him and his family a new way forward. That’s something we can all be proud of.”

In September Jarrett Hobbs was beaten mercilessly by several Camden County Sheriff’s Office deputies at the Camden County Detention Center.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested three officers with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the brutal beating of Jarrett Hobbs.

Officers Braxton Massey, Mason Garrick, and Ryan Biegel were arrested and booked into the same Detention center where they mercilessly beat Hobbs. All three men were charged with battery of an inmate and violating the oath of office.

GBI launched its investigation after a video of the attack went viral online.

Hobbs’ attorneys have also requested that the DOJ investigate whether the officers involved violated Hobbs’ civil rights and potentially committed a hate crime.

“While we’re proud of this settlement and we’re for Mr. Hobbs, this is only one step of a long journey,” Sellers said. “The stories of abuse and corruption surrounding this detention center and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office are beyond disturbing and those responsible must be held accountable.”

Jarrett Hobbs’ attorneys formally requested the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the Camden County Sheriff’s Office back in November citing the Hobbs beating as well the August 2022 killing of Latoya James, the 37-year-old unarmed black woman shot and killed by Camden County Deputies.

