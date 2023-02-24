Kyle Rittenhouse Is Intentionally Evading New Lawsuit Being Served, Attorneys And Judge Say

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

On Thursday, we reported that Gaige Grosskreutz, the one man who wasn’t killed after being shot in Kenosha by Kyle Rittenhouse, is suing his assailant along with the city of Kenosha, the former Kenosha County sheriff, Kenosha’s police chief and others. Well, apparently, all defendants have been served with the exception of Rittenhouse, who Grosskreutz’s attorneys say is ducking and dodging them like they were repo men coming for his assault rifle stash.

According to the Associated Press, Grosskreutz’s attorneys filed a request Wednesday asking U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman to extend the deadline for them to serve Rittenhouse, who they say is intentionally evading them. In fact, it appears that everyone from Rittenhouse’s mother to the attorney representing him in another lawsuit filed by the father of deceased Kenosha shooting victim Anthony Huber is claiming they have no idea where the acquitted killer is.

From the AP:

An attorney for Grosskreutz said in a legal filing Wednesday that all of the other defendants, except for Rittenhouse, have accepted and waived service of the lawsuit. Rittenhouse’s attorney in the Huber lawsuit said he was not authorized to accept service and a person believed to be Rittenhouse’s mother who answered the door at a home in Florida said “Rittenhouse had been gone for a while,” according to the filing.

Grosskreutz “is currently unaware of Mr. Rittenhouse’s current whereabouts and is concerned that Mr. Rittenhouse is attempting to evade service,” according to the filing seeking a 60-day extension to serve him.

Rittenhouse last week changed attorneys for the Huber lawsuit, going back to one of his defense attorneys from the trial, Mark Richards. Richards said Thursday that he does not represent Rittenhouse in the Grosskreutz lawsuit.

Richards also said he does not know where Rittenhouse is.

“I don’t know how to find Kyle,” Richards said. “I do not currently know where Kyle is.”

This is reminiscent of the time before Rittenhouse’s trial even started when he concealed his address from the court, which, apparently, didn’t violate the terms of his bond, according to Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder—the same judge who made it perfectly clear throughout the criminal trial that he’d rather adopt Rittenhouse than see him convicted of literally anything.

It’s just funny how Rittenhouse is too broke to pay his lawyer fees without begging his weirdo supporters for donations, but he appears to be more resourceful when it comes to giving process servers the slip. Even Huber’s father had to pull out all the stops to track down Rittenhouse like he was the murderous right-wing gun nut version of Carmen Sandiego.

More from the AP:

Attorneys and private investigators for Huber’s father spent over 100 hours trying to locate Rittenhouse, tracking down addresses in seven states before they found the home of his mother and sister in Florida. The lawsuit was served on Rittenhouse’s sister, who said that he wasn’t home. Adelman said that was sufficient to qualify as being served in the Huber case.

Rittenhouse’s attorneys had argued that the Huber case against him should be dismissed because Rittenhouse wasn’t properly served with the lawsuit. Adelman dismissed that, saying that Rittenhouse “is almost certainly evading service.”

“Rittenhouse has been deliberately cagey about his whereabouts,” Adelman wrote earlier this month. “Although he denies living in Florida, he does not identify the place that he deems to be his residence.”

So, basically, Rittenhouse’s attorneys provided zero help in locating their elusive client, then they tried to argue the suit should be dismissed because their un-locatable client hadn’t been served.

Fortunately, the judge in the case isn’t also the president of the Rittenhouse Love Train like the judge in his criminal case appeared to be.

The post Kyle Rittenhouse Is Intentionally Evading New Lawsuit Being Served, Attorneys And Judge Say appeared first on NewsOne.

Kyle Rittenhouse Is Intentionally Evading New Lawsuit Being Served, Attorneys And Judge Say was originally published on newsone.com