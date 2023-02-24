LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

This week (February 24), Amazon Studios released the full-length trailer for the new series Swarm and it is absolutely insane. Click inside to watch it!

Thanks to co-creators and executive producers Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, stan culture is getting a microscope put on it. Swarm (which is inspired by Beyoncé’s Bey Hive) follows Dre (Dominique Fishback), an obsessed fan of the world’s biggest pop star who sets off on an unexpected cross-country journey. In the trailer for the film, Fishback shows how dangerous it can get when a crazed fan’s obsession gets out of control. You can check it out below!

Swarm will also feature guest stars Chlöe Bailey as Dre’s sister, Marissa and Damson Idris (Snowfall) as Marissa’s boyfriend, Khalid. Additional guest stars include, Rickey Thompson (Foursome, Good Mourning), Paris Jackson, Rory Culkin (Scream 4, Lords of Chaos), Kiersey Clemons (Dope, Sweetheart, Antebellum) and Byron Bowers (Honey Boy, Concrete Cowboy).

On top of their duties as executive producers, Janine Nabers serves as showrunner for the series while Donald Glover directed the pilot episode. Additional executive producers include Stephen Glover, Fam Udeorji, Steven Prinz and Michael Schaefer. Dominique Fishback also serves as a producer. The series comes from Amazon Studios and Gilga.

All episodes of Swarm will premiere on March 17 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Before that, it’s set as the Opening Night TV Premiere at the SXSW Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas on March 10. Check out the trailer here!

Stan Correct: Dominique Fishback & Chlöe Bailey Star In Prime Video’s Insane ‘Swarm’ Official Trailer was originally published on globalgrind.com