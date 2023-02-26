HomeArts & Entertainment

Savannah James Gives Us Style Goals In Dolce And Gabbana

Savannah James was spotted in Milan giving us fashion goals in Dolce and Gabbana while attending the brand's fashion show.

When it comes to fashion, Savannah James just doesn’t miss!

Recently, the gorgeous wife and mother of three stepped out in Milan donning a Dolce and Gabbana fit that was everything.  For her trendy ensemble, the beaut wore a curve hugging, all black lace look from the fashion house for the brand’s fashion show in Italy. She paired the look with black lace up boots and carried a matching black handbag that was tiny and square-shaped. As for her hair, she wore her golden blonde locs straight down and parted over to the side to frame the sides of her face while accessorizing the look with minimal jewelry, only wearing a necklace and a few rings to set the outfit off.

Taking to Instagram, Savannah’s stylist, iCON Billingsley shared a stunning photo dump of the beauty as she showed off her effortless slay for the fashion show over the weekend. In the photos, Mrs. James gave off major muse vibes for the stylist’s 80 thousand Instagram followers and left us all with major fashion envy.

“CHECKMATE ♟✔

@mrs_savannahrj wearing full ss23 @dolcegabbana for their fw23 presentation. set the bar then break it. (SWIPE) for the campaign. 🔥 mua: @patmcgrathreal | hair: @iamhairbyhe #iCONtips #savannahjames #milanfashionweek #style #fashion #explorepage #explore 📸@svenja.ava” the caption read.

Check out the stylish look below.

We just love an effortless slay!

