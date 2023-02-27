[VIDEO] Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Dave East & More Salute Nas on Headlining Madison Square Garden

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Hip-Hop icon Nas has hit many milestones in his day, but his recent show at Madison Square Garden is truly a full-circle moment. Aside from being an entertainment mecca in The Big Apple, MSG is right across the street from where the rapper’s late mother used to work at the post office years ago.

Check out his fellow NY artists’ video salute below:

A veteran of the game, Nas’ storied rise as a solo artist is marked by one of the most celebrated rap debuts of all time with Illmatic, classic radio cuts like “If I Ruled the World (Imagine That),” and a highly-publicized feud with Jay-Z. Throughout this decades-long career, he continues to be cited as one of the most celebration Hip-Hop artists of all time.

More recently, the Queens native caught a second-wave of critical acclaim via his work with Hit-Boy. In 2021, the pair’s first music project, King’s Disease, won Nas his first Grammy for Best Rap Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. Since then, the pair have collaborated on two more King’s Disease albums in addition to Magic, released on December 24th.

[VIDEO] Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Dave East & More Salute Nas on Headlining Madison Square Garden was originally published on theboxhouston.com