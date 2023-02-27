Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Usher has been making a lot of moves lately, and his latest announcement certainly has R&B fans excited for what’s to come.

As revealed in a recent write-up from GQ about Usher’s residency in Las Vegas, he exclaimed his reunion with longtime super producer L.A. Reid. The two have come together to form a brand-new record label, and they’re both extremely excited to get to work.

Usher and Reid have had an up-and-down relationship over the past twenty-plus years, but they both describe the recent reconnection as a “full circle moment”. The long-proclaimed King of R&B also plans on being the first signee of the new company.

The super successful Vegas residency and high-powered record label plans aside, Usher also recently teased a new single called GLU on TikTok, which will feature Lori Harvey in the accompanying video. Keep reading to check out the teaser video!

Usher plans on bringing real R&B back to the forefront, and his fans can’t wait to see how he gets that done!

Usher Links With L.A. Reid to Start New Record Label was originally published on wzakcleveland.com