Cincinnati: The Bengals Plan To Keep Higgins

It looks like the Bengals plan on resigning Higgins.
Via WLWT
“Untradeable,” said Duke Tobin, Cincinnati’s Director of Player Personnel. “He’s a good player for us. In my mind, why would I want to give up a good player for us? He’s a valuable component of what we do. We drafted him for a reason, we developed him for a reason, he plays for a reason, he’s under contract to us, he gives us the best chance to be a successful football team.
