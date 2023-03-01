Wendy Williams Back? Ex-TV Host Now “Formerly Retired,” Still Wants Spot On ‘The View’

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

A good amount of those who’ve been following the rise, fall, rise, fall and — well, we’re not exactly sure where the status is at this point! — of former daytime TV maven Wendy Williams have probably given up hope in witnessing her long-awaited return. From podcast rumors to an alleged open invitation to guest spot on The View, many were expecting to see something (anything!) come to fruition since reports began swirling last summer. Sadly, nothing has come to the surface just yet.

However, things are starting to look brighter after Wendy was recently spotted living it up in New York City.

Ironically enough, it was one of the glittering paparazzi patrons taking photos during her recent time in NYC who was able to get a viable update on Wendy’s official return, straight from the TV queen herself. “I’m formerly retired,” Williams told @NYCPAP during a visit to Petco after detailing her plans for a trip to Paris, going into detail by stating, “I’m shopping for kitty litter because I have a wax museum in Paris and one in California.” She also explained that her plan was to stay one week in Paris followed by three weeks in California before flying immediately back to NYC.

She gave some emphasis on the type of projects she’d like to get back into as well before officially announcing her ‘un-retirement,’ telling the paparazzo, “I want to be on TV, stuff like [Late Night with] Seth Meyers, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg — The View. Stuff like that.” Deadline made an interesting observation, noting that The View‘s “Hot Topics” segment was a direct inspiration for the fan-favorite segment of the same name on The Wendy Show, her wildly popular daytime series that ended last year after 13 successful seasons. Could we see Williams taking over “Hot Topics” at The View, even if in a limited capacity? Fingers crossed!

Would Wendy Williams make a good fit on The View? Is she ready for an official return? Let us know your thoughts!

Wendy Williams Back? Ex-TV Host Now “Formerly Retired,” Still Wants Spot On ‘The View’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com