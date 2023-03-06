Jonathan McReynolds Talks Giving Up The Single Life And Ongoing ‘Feud’ With KevOnStage

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Fresh off last month’s release of his new album titled My Truth, GRAMMY-winning gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds is reveling in the upward incline that his burgeoning career has been going on as of late.

The 33-year-old crooner made some time out of his busy touring schedule to come check Darlene McCoy here at The Nightly Spirit, and you already know we had to get down to that “feud” he’s got going on with social media funnyman Kevin Fredericks, known to the masses by his social handle @KevOnStage.

It looks like things aren’t letting up any time soon!

You can’t help but love the friendly competition between these two, especially when they add a dash on comedy into the mix. The Make Room vocalist also spoke on the possibility of making some room in his own life for a second, telling Darlene that he might be ready to hang it up when it comes to the single life. “I tell everybody ‘The Cheesecake Factory’ theory,” he says with intrigue, elaborating on his point by adding, “When you go to the Cheesecake Factory, the menu’s too long; it takes you a long time to figure out what you want. It’s too many options!” He went on to explain that as a single guy who can move around and live as he sees fit, after a while it becomes less fun not having one option to come home to. “I almost want to see how I do with one ‘page’ out of The Cheesecake Factory ‘menu,’” he coyly summed up his point by stating.

Ladies, start whipping up your best dishes, desserts and delicacies!

Watch the full interview with Jonathan McReynolds below on “The Nightly Spirit” with Darlene McCoy:

Jonathan McReynolds Talks Giving Up The Single Life And Ongoing ‘Feud’ With KevOnStage was originally published on blackamericaweb.com