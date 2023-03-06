Tyler Perry is having conversations with Paramount Global about the purchase of a majority stake in BET Media Group.
Perry, 53, already owns a minority stake in the company. He has a long history with both BET and Paramount, which could help with the purchasing process should the two sides decide to move forward. Both companies have played significant roles in Perry’s entertainment career, with BET helping to fund Perry’s ‘Diary of a Mad Black Woman’ nearly 20 years ago.
Paramount, like most TV entertainment companies, has been making a lot of moves lately. If they move forward with Perry it could help in their desire to continue the rebrand of Paramount + and Pluto TV, the ad-supported streaming service that also falls within the Paramount umbrella.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
From Variety:
Earlier this year, Paramount announced it would be rebranding both Showtime’s linear and streaming platforms as Paramount+ With Showtime, folding the iconic brand into its priority streamer Paramount+. The move has already led to significant leadership changes and layoffs across the company.
Representatives for Paramount Global and Perry did not immediately respond to request for comment.
To finish the report from Variety, [click here].
The Latest:
- Jonathan McReynolds Talks Giving Up The Single Life And Ongoing ‘Feud’ With KevOnStage
- Tyler Perry May Purchase Majority Stake in BET From Paramount Global
- Cincinnati: Police Are Investigating A South Cumminsville Shooting
- Jenkins: No Timetable For Ja Morant’s Return
- North West Links Up With Ice Spice For A Fun Girls Night In
- Elisabeth Ovesen Opens Up About Shedding The Persona Of Karrine Steffans On The ‘Full Set’
- Kerry Washington Wears Whitney Houston’s Famous Marc Bouwer Dress To The ABFF Awards
- Janelle Monae Is A Golden Goddess At The American Black Film Festival Honors
- Medical Minute With Dr. Mel: An Artificial Sweetener Bad For Your Heart?
- Russell Wilson Takes Daughter Sienna To Their First Daddy Daughter Dance
Tyler Perry May Purchase Majority Stake in BET From Paramount Global was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Cincinnati: Gunfire Sparks A Police Chase In Evanston
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Cincinnati: 17 Year Old Shot In Bond Hill
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
Ohio City Council President, Five Others, Arrested For Human Trafficking
-
SZA Kicks off Her S.O.S. Tour in Columbus, Some Fans Think She’s Pregnant