100.3 is looking for Women Making History in Cincy

WOSL Women's History Month

Don Juan Fasho & 1100.3 Cincy’s RnB Station is looking for Women Making History in Cincy!  Is that you or someone you know?

Post a pic of A Woman Making Major Moves in Cincy on Instagram, tag us at RNB Cincy along with the hashtag #WOMENMAKINGHISTORY for your chance to win tickets to a major concert or event, recognition on air & online as well as an invitation to a private brunch & ceremony where they will be honored for History Making Moves!

