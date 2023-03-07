Ryan Destiny Serves A LEWK In Latest IG Photos

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Ryan Destiny is definitely one of our favorite fashionistas and she recently took to Instagram this week to pose in an all denim look that was everything!

While spending time in Paris, the beauty stepped out donning a sexy denim ensemble that featured a denim button-down jacket and matching oversized denim cargo jeans with large pockets throughout. The songstress wore the denim jacket unbuttoned except for the top button to show off her toned abs. She paired the look with black pumps and minimal jewelry to set the look off right.

As for her hair, she wore her locs long and in a sleek and straight style that was parted over to one side of her face. In one photo, she paired the look with black shades as she served face and body, and in the other photos, the beauty posed without the dark sunglasses and was all smiles to help us see her stunning beauty from all angles.

“when in paris ” she appropriately captioned the photo dump. Check it out below.

Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving the look on the singer as many of Ryan’s IG followers flooded the beauty’s comment section with their stamps of approval for the fierce look. “YES MA’AM THANK YOU,” wrote one of Ryan’s 2.8 million Instagram followers while another commented, “Fineeeeeee,” and another wrote, “So beautiful!!!”

Beauties, what do you think about Ryan’s stunning look?

