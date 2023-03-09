HomeNews

Ohio: 11 Officers Indicted on Corruption Charges

It’s been reported that 11 current and former police officers in East Cleveland have been indicted on charges ranging from public corruption to violating civil rights.

In a statement from Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley yesterday: ““There has been a cancer growing in the East Cleveland Police Department. We are doing our best to remove every tentacle of that cancer, so this department can rebuild and grow to put itself in a position to hire officers who will enforce the law as well as follow the law. This is a sad day for all of law enforcement.”

The problems within the East Cleveland PD have long been whispered about, and lately those whispers are seemingly growing a lot louder.

Keep scrolling to see the names of the officers involved.

From WKYC:

O’Malley estimated that there are now only 20 active officers in the East Cleveland Police Department.

With Wednesday’s announcement, 16 current or former East Cleveland police officers have been indicted on criminal charges over the last seven months. 

“All of these officers, when appointed to these positions, took an oath to serve and protect the public. These actions you are about to see are a complete violation of their oaths,” said O’Malley.

To finish this report from WKYC, [click here].

Here are the names of the officers in East Cleveland who have been charged:

  • Officer Laurice Mans
  • Officer Brian Stoll
  • Daniel Toomer
  • Officer Ian McInnes
  • Officer Kyle Wood
  • Sergeant John Hartman
  • Tre Dehart Robinson
  • Officer Nicholas Foti
  • Officer Tristan Homan
  • Officer Tyler Mundson
  • Officer Brian Parks

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Latest:

