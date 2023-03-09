Party With Paul: Houston Legend Wants To Perform For You And Your Friends

Calling all spirits and hip-hop lovers! Paul Masson Brandy, known for bringing great flavor and impeccably smooth taste to the party for over 100 years, is offering music fans across the nation the chance to “Party with Paul” – aka party with Grammy- nominated rapper and “People’s Champ” Paul Wall while sipping cocktails from Paul Masson Brandy.
One lucky fan and their closest friends will get to enjoy a private party in their hometown where Paul Wall will perform his biggest hits like “Still Tippin,” “Grillz,” and “Break Em’ Off.” The “Iceman” will stock the bar with his favorite Paul Masson offerings, and even top off the epic celebration by presenting the winner with a custom set of grillz from his very own outfitter, Johnny Dang & Co.
“We’re thrilled to be inviting consumers to Party with Paul for this once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Jess Scheerhorn, avid Paul (Wall and Masson) fan and brand director at Sazerac. “Smooth, flavorful and affordable, we like to think of Paul Masson Brandy as the ‘Party’s Champ,’ and that connection made a partnership with the ‘People’s Champ’ even more of a no brainer for us. Whether enjoying Paul Masson over ice in a glass, neat, or mixed in a cocktail, there is no wrong way to Party with Paul.”
From March 9 – March 31, 2023, consumers aged 21+ can visit www.PartyWithPaulMasson.com to enter for their shot to win the chance to Party with Paul.*
The hitmaker will also promote Party with Paul to his 1+ million social media followers. Recently 97.9 The Box‘s very own J-Mac partied with Paul Wall and his famous friends at The House of Blues Houston. The downtown celebration included music, bites as Paul mingled with friends and fans.
“For years Paul Masson Brandy has been my go-to spirit when I want to kick back with friends and family, so it’s no coincidence we’re launching this right before my birthday on March 11 – I really DO party with Paul Masson on the regular!” said Paul Wall. “There’s nothing better than connecting with fans, performing music and just generally having a good time, and I can’t wait to bring the party to someone’s hometown later this year.”
Party With Paul: Houston Legend Wants To Perform For You And Your Friends was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Cincinnati: Gunfire Sparks A Police Chase In Evanston
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Cincinnati: 17 Year Old Shot In Bond Hill
-
Cincinnati: Police Are Investigating A South Cumminsville Shooting
-
Cincinnati: 14 Year Old Shot In The Leg
-
Chris Rock Slams Will Smith & Jada During Netflix Live Show, Twitter Critiques The Slander
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois