Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s being reported that police are investigating the discovery of three dead bodies found Friday morning in two separate Akron areas.

All three men have been described as being “bound and gagged”.

Two of the men were found near Cordova Avenue in Akron. A third body was later discovered approximately one mile away. There has been no confirmation yet that the third body is connected to the first two.

Information from FOX 8 was used to create this post. To see their initial report, [click here].

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

RELATED: 11 East Cleveland Police Officers Indicted on Corruption Charges

RELATED: Missing Akron Nursing Home Resident Found Dead Behind Facility

OHIO: Three Dead Bodies Found ‘Bound and Gagged’ was originally published on wzakcleveland.com