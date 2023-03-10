Megan Thee Stallion To Headline March Madness Music Fest in Houston March 31

Megan Thee Stallion is confirmed to headline the AT&T Block Party as part of the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival in Houston Friday, March 31.
The three-day Music Festival (March 31 – April 2) held at Discovery Park in Houston, will provide fans with star-studded entertainment during Men’s Final Four weekend.
Fans can register for free passes to the AT&T Block Party here –>> ncaa.com/marchmadness/musicfest.
As previously announced, the festival will feature Lil Nas X on the Move by Coca-Cola stage on Saturday, April 1, and Tim McGraw and Keith Urban will headline the Capital One JamFest stage on Sunday, April 2.
