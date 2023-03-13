Drake Announces “It’s All A Blur Tour’

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

It’s Official! Drake is going on tour.

While there had been alot of back and forth and rumors of his tour with 21 $avage, it looks like we can finally go ahead and put those rumors to BED. Less than an hour ago, Drake announced his “It’s A Blur’ tour with 21 $avage.

According to the site, Drake will kick off his tour in Toronto (no date has been announced yet, but the will be in the Nola in June and then hitting cities like Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta, Chicago, Washington DC, New York, Philly, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Arizona.

06-16 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

06-19 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

06-21 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

06-24 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

06-28 Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

07-01 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

07-02 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

07-05 Chicago, IL – United Center

07-06 Chicago, IL – United Center

07-08 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

07-11 Boston, MA – TD Garden

07-12 Boston, MA – TD Garden

07-14 Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

07-17 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

07-18 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

07-25 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

07-26 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

07-28 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

07-31 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

08-12 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

08-13 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

08-18 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

08-21 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

08-22 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

08-25 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

08-28 Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

09-01 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

09-05 Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Drake Announces “It’s All A Blur Tour’ was originally published on 92q.com