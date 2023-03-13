HomeNews

Drake Announces "It's All A Blur Tour'

It’s Official! Drake is going on tour.

Source: @champagnepapi / Instagram

While there had been alot of back and forth and rumors of his tour with 21 $avage, it looks like we can finally go ahead and put those rumors to BED. Less than an hour ago, Drake announced his “It’s A Blur’ tour with 21 $avage.

21 Savage Freaknik party

Source: Prince Williams/Wireimage / Prince Williams/Wireimage

According to the site, Drake will kick off his tour in Toronto (no date has been announced yet, but the will be in the Nola in June and then hitting cities like Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta, Chicago, Washington DC, New York, Philly, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Arizona.

06-16 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

06-19 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

06-21 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

06-24 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

06-28 Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

07-01 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

07-02 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

07-05 Chicago, IL – United Center

07-06 Chicago, IL – United Center

07-08 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

07-11 Boston, MA – TD Garden

07-12 Boston, MA – TD Garden

07-14 Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

07-17 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

07-18 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

07-25 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

07-26 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

07-28 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

07-31 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

08-12 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

08-13 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

08-18 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

08-21 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

08-22 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

08-25 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

08-28 Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

09-01 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

09-05 Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

