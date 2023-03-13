Drake Announces “It’s All A Blur Tour’

It’s Official! Drake is going on tour.
While there had been alot of back and forth and rumors of his tour with 21 $avage, it looks like we can finally go ahead and put those rumors to BED. Less than an hour ago, Drake announced his “It’s A Blur’ tour with 21 $avage.
According to the site, Drake will kick off his tour in Toronto (no date has been announced yet, but the will be in the Nola in June and then hitting cities like Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta, Chicago, Washington DC, New York, Philly, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Arizona.
06-16 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
06-19 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
06-21 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
06-24 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
06-28 Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
07-01 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
07-02 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
07-05 Chicago, IL – United Center
07-06 Chicago, IL – United Center
07-08 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
07-11 Boston, MA – TD Garden
07-12 Boston, MA – TD Garden
07-14 Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
07-17 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
07-18 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
07-25 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
07-26 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
07-28 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
07-31 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
08-12 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
08-13 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
08-18 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
08-21 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
08-22 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
08-25 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
08-28 Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
09-01 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
09-05 Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
